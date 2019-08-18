Blackrock Increases Position in Generac Hldgs (GNRC); Nike (NKE) Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 189,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.03M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.80 million, up from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 575,007 shares traded or 21.11% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 118,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 11,551 shares to 350,294 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 108,112 shares to 132,457 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).