Blackrock Increases Holding in Open Text (OTEX); Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Holding by $2.49 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 14,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 8,314 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 22,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.3. About 648,154 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 76,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 299,956 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.73 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,325 shares to 26,305 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 14,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).