Blackrock Increased Its Position in National Health Invs (NHI) by $1.70 Million; United Technologies (Put) (UTX) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Its Holding by $13.72 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (UTX) by 188.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16M, up from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in United Technologies Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.36. About 856,210 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 21,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332.91 million, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 40,465 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 25,399 shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $477.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 11,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Senior Announces Appointment of Justin Hutchens to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Health Investors Looks Good With High Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Health Investors 2019 guidance trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 365,319 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 12,513 shares. Whittier Tru Co has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 155,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 8,555 shares. Brookstone Mngmt holds 3,248 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Co owns 4,550 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation invested 0.02% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited invested in 0% or 13 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 97,300 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11,039 shares to 227,498 shares, valued at $31.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 29,781 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 7,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16.93M shares. 3,599 are owned by Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Haverford Fincl Serv reported 3.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Missouri-based Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foster And Motley Inc owns 64,800 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% or 262 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mngmt Va stated it has 2,792 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 19,051 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Texas Yale invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 81,691 shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 105,087 shares.