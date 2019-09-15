BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.96 N/A 26.30 17.78 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Voya Financial Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BlackRock Inc. has a 14.73% upside potential and an average target price of $508.2. Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63.67 average target price and a 16.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Voya Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than BlackRock Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Voya Financial Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.