BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 443 5.36 N/A 26.51 16.77 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.89 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that BlackRock Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. U.S. Global Investors Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BlackRock Inc. is $506, with potential upside of 5.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 26.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.