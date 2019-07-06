BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 431 5.27 N/A 26.51 16.77 RENN Fund Inc. 2 113.15 N/A 0.43 3.65

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.87% for BlackRock Inc. with average price target of $497.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. About 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.