BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 445 5.02 N/A 26.30 17.78 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.73 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.89% and an $506 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.