BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Both BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 447 5.00 N/A 26.30 17.78 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.31 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.27% and an $527.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares. BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.