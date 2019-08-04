BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 5.02 N/A 26.30 17.78 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.96 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc. is presently more affordable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.89% and an $506 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.