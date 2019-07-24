BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 441 5.35 N/A 26.51 16.77 Ashford Inc. 50 0.37 N/A 3.29 14.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Ashford Inc. Ashford Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Ashford Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Ashford Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s consensus target price is $506, while its potential upside is 5.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 20.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. About 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Ashford Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.