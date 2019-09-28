BlackRock Inc. (BLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 427 2.48 151.70M 26.30 17.78 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 28 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 35,521,940.71% 13.4% 2.5% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 322,885,222.89% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.24% and an $527.5 consensus price target. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 22.53% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than BlackRock Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 17.6% respectively. About 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on 8 of the 13 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.