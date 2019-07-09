BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 434 5.26 N/A 26.51 16.77 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BlackRock Inc. is $497.2, with potential upside of 5.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 47.33% respectively. BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.