BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.56 N/A 26.30 17.78 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.61 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

BlackRock Inc.’s average price target is $506, while its potential upside is 24.25%. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $107.43 average price target and a 1.72% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BlackRock Inc. seems more appealing than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 71.9% respectively. BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.