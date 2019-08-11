BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.78 N/A 26.30 17.78 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

Demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and SEI Investments Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SEI Investments Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BlackRock Inc. is currently more affordable than SEI Investments Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. In other hand, SEI Investments Company has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Inc. and SEI Investments Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

$506 is BlackRock Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 71.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.