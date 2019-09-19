BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Contrasting side by side

Since BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.97 N/A 26.30 17.78 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.03% for BlackRock Inc. with average target price of $527.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 0%. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has 19.06% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.