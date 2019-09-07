BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Comparison side by side

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.73 N/A 26.30 17.78 Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Inc. and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Moelis & Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Moelis & Company has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.91% and an $508.2 consensus price target. Competitively Moelis & Company has an average price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 31.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moelis & Company seems more appealing than BlackRock Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Moelis & Company on 9 of the 11 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.