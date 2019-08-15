BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.56 N/A 26.30 17.78 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.95 N/A 2.04 2.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than FS KKR Capital Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$506 is BlackRock Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.47%. Competitively the average target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 15.25% upside. Based on the data given earlier, BlackRock Inc. is looking more favorable than FS KKR Capital Corp., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has stronger performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors BlackRock Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.