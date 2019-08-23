Blackrock Holds Position in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM); Udr (UDR) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 158,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 937,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.60M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 1.04 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 95,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.55 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 176,629 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 92,457 shares to 9.43 million shares, valued at $265.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 80,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.