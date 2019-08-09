Blackrock Holds Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB); Bollard Group Has Cut Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.26 Million as Shares Declined

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.17M, up from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 39,248 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS)

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 2.81M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Should Not Wage A Price War Against AMD – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Time to Ignore the Noise and Hold Apple Stock for the Long Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares to 44,980 shares, valued at $80.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 25,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs holds 10,509 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 10,770 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,984 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 109,970 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Co reported 13,535 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 82,524 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.07% or 94,922 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 4,227 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 7,000 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 39,830 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,346 shares. Cookson Peirce has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 43.99 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 53,815 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $107.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 41,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 368,035 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 382,800 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs Corporation holds 4.24% or 1.02 million shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Victory Mgmt owns 8,647 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 19,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 55,029 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.58% stake. Bard Associate reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Willis Inv Counsel owns 7,172 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co invested in 3,233 shares. Fj Cap Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 568,909 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 77,399 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).