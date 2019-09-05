Blackrock Holding in Epr Pptys (EPR) Upped by $41.69 Million as Shares Declined; Childrens Pl (PLCE) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Boosted Its Position by $2.20 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 548,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 10.14M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779.72 million, up from 9.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 191,048 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 203.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 22,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 33,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 11,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.97. About 395,521 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.13% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Amer Grp Inc invested in 11,936 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,520 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 3,954 shares. New York-based Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.33% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Gm Advisory Incorporated has 0.1% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Blackrock Inc reported 2.32 million shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 3,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Management owns 200,296 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 271,190 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.14% or 25,100 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 218,669 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 17,200 shares to 664,700 shares, valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 132,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 13,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 56,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61M shares, and cut its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY).