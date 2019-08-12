Blackrock Holding in Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Increased by $2.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Portolan Capital Management Stake In J2 Global (JCOM) Was Lifted

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 108.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 166,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.04% . The institutional investor held 319,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 153,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 38,174 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 49,173 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,126 shares to 40,710 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,343 shares, and cut its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 250 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.2% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Co has 576,298 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 7,307 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 5,322 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 44,364 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 125,795 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 645,266 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Clark Estates Inc Ny holds 0.64% or 47,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 20,148 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 11,957 shares in its portfolio. 92,778 are owned by Portolan Capital Management Limited Liability Company.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 2.10M shares to 100.61M shares, valued at $4.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141.63M shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).