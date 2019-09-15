Blackrock Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $777,280 as Market Valuation Declined

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 194,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 6.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 billion, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 536,309 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 27,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 25,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 13,616 shares to 21,897 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 37,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson reported 104,962 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 42,509 shares. 7,196 are held by Conning. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 82,518 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 13,982 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.1% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sir Capital Mgmt LP reported 2.52% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 13,215 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 21,160 shares. 4,375 were accumulated by Sit Invest Associate. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 20,800 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 148,395 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 115,270 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 251,464 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Wisconsin Management Ltd reported 17,212 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Connable Office stated it has 1,958 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma owns 299,380 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.01% or 331 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 441,739 shares. Washington Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,003 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 3.57M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 42,083 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,062 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 686,990 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,888 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 255 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).