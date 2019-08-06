Blackrock Has Upped Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $3.53 Million as Stock Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Holding In Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Was Has Lifted

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 91,578 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 62,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.70M, up from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 1.07M shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

More important recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 54,262 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $35.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 234,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.86M shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 42,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 126,318 shares. Pnc Grp holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 2,280 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,231 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,596 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 189,495 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 231,600 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sei Invs Co reported 11,266 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 11,539 shares. 1.84 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 150,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grp Incorporated accumulated 91,826 shares.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lakeland Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highlands Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.; Parties Announce Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Look For in Amazon’s Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. 51,367 are held by Morgan Stanley. Foundry Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Barclays Plc owns 37,827 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.04% or 17,833 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.62% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Mcrae Cap reported 331,156 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 311,737 shares. 26,521 are owned by Paloma Prns Mngmt Com. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 15,700 shares. Blackrock owns 3.26 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 42,500 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The stated it has 29,538 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,613 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).