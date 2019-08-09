Blackrock Has Upped Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holding by $817,416; Shares Rose; Oracle Com (ORCL) Shares Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 3.63 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 68,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 13.31 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.08 million, up from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 2.85 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 55,373 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $110.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 7,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,458 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 8,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa owns 200,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 21.85 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 95,964 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 817,538 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 24,159 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 140 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 27.03M shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging +6% after EBITDA gain – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Holding Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ballentine Partners Ltd owns 20,947 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 162,945 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested in 24,966 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rmb Management Limited Liability accumulated 19,027 shares. Colony Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 308,504 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,455 shares. Addenda Capital holds 98,490 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 32,650 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2.04M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Miracle Mile Lc, California-based fund reported 9,458 shares.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.