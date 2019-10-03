Blackrock Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Donaldson Capital Management Has Lifted By $405,108 Its Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 1,116 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 106,743 shares with $38.81 million value, up from 105,627 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp Com now has $107.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $380.9. About 425,061 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

Blackrock Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 0.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 67,265 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Blackrock Inc holds 27.41M shares with $7.24B value, down from 27.48 million last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $127.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $290.33. About 1.79 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman, Lockheed win $2B in defense deals with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) stake by 2,824 shares to 4,484 valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) stake by 5,828 shares and now owns 10,117 shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kj Harrison Prtn has 2,750 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sunbelt Secs invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 191,815 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 3,553 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 5,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 44,471 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 4,403 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 0.23% or 41,796 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 33,088 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 9,545 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 2.08% or 48,168 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 279,188 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.12% above currents $380.9 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $37100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LMT in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37900 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital.

Blackrock Inc increased Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) stake by 141,742 shares to 190,838 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (EXI) stake by 38,722 shares and now owns 338,634 shares. Kodiak Sciences Inc was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $285.46’s average target is -1.68% below currents $290.33 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, May 31. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33500 target in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $29000 target in Friday, September 6 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,229 are owned by Inv House Ltd Liability Company. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company invested in 123,415 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,771 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mraz Amerine & Assocs stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.12% or 850 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 257,162 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Com holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 106,793 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 792 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Ltd Co. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 192 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,037 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 5,353 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,772 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).