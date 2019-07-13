Blackrock Has Raised Timkensteel (TMST) Holding; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Its Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) stake by 23.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 151,520 shares as Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)’s stock rose 10.96%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 496,778 shares with $34.41M value, down from 648,298 last quarter. Q2 Holdings Inc now has $3.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 378,542 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc increased Timkensteel Corp (TMST) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 133,249 shares as Timkensteel Corp (TMST)’s stock declined 27.11%. The Blackrock Inc holds 6.02M shares with $65.41 million value, up from 5.89M last quarter. Timkensteel Corp now has $334.20M valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 312,971 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Blackrock Inc decreased Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO) stake by 65,347 shares to 3.46M valued at $51.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co stake by 264,715 shares and now owns 4.87 million shares. Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) was reduced too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.08 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Flake Matthew P, worth $1.80M on Friday, February 1. Breeden John E had sold 5,000 shares worth $279,850.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Flexion Therapeutics Inc Cvt stake by 56,386 shares to 839,993 valued at $19.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 39,917 shares and now owns 5.40 million shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. Needham maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Underperform” on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating.