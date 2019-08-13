Blackrock Has Raised Its Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by $588,112; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Hamel Associates Cut by $346,800 Its Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 9,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 682,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 672,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 116,668 shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 23,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 1.82M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Acquires National Technology Services Company, The Sextant Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.12 million shares to 71.43M shares, valued at $3.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 68,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 11,753 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,473 shares. Invesco reported 44,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 25,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance owns 6,786 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 78,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 451,310 shares stake. Mitchell Mngmt holds 64,167 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. S Squared Technologies reported 1.83% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.02% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,669 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 6,751 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 3,955 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co. Connors Investor Service holds 0.27% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 34,021 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,960 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,064 shares. Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,800 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,450 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% stake. Pnc Serv Grp has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Argent invested in 67,661 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 26,468 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Patten has 21,082 shares. Aperio Grp holds 441,730 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paloma Partners Mngmt Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 35,122 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 14,353 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma owns 10,834 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,950 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.56 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.