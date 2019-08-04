Blackrock Has Raised Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake By $39.71 Million; Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) Has 2.33 Sentiment

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 funds increased or started new holdings, while 9 trimmed and sold stakes in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 421,362 shares, up from 409,423 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Blackrock Inc increased Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) stake by 48.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 778,630 shares as Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Blackrock Inc holds 2.40M shares with $123.07 million value, up from 1.62 million last quarter. Independent Bk Group Inc now has $2.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 363,689 shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 39 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 1,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Fj Cap Ltd Com invested in 909,454 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 7,045 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 36,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 105,000 are owned by Connors Investor. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 5,764 shares. Maltese Cap Llc accumulated 61,812 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). D L Carlson invested in 0.51% or 33,872 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 4,863 shares. Geode Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 433,414 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) CEO David Brooks on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Shares for $14,652 were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn. Hobart Brian E bought $100,061 worth of stock.

Blackrock Inc decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 225,553 shares to 15.47M valued at $1.76B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) stake by 79,601 shares and now owns 4.29M shares. Drive Shack Inc was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 1,897 shares traded. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FDBC News: 02/05/2018 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $244.71 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

More notable recent Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidelity Bank Named Top In-State Bank by Forbes Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend Increased 8% – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.