Blackrock Has Raised Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stake; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 13,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 12,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $364.46. About 468,215 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 145,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The institutional investor held 4.42 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, up from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 454,647 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75

