Blackrock Has Lowered Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $48.59 Million as Stock Rose; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Upped Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $437,781 as Stock Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 471,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 31.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24B, down from 31.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,303 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 13,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 4.41 million shares traded or 43.41% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 1.26M shares to 15.64M shares, valued at $1.86B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 11,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,559 shares, and has risen its stake in West Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Old National Bancorp In has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,923 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 1,506 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,443 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.19% or 44,835 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% or 6,891 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 669,584 shares. First National has 33,349 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 6,769 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hexavest Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 661,240 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 30,828 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested 0.81% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co has 0.66% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,700 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Inc Al invested in 36,708 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 12,871 shares. Howard Mgmt reported 6,112 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Investment holds 0.05% or 708 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank accumulated 1,836 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Notis accumulated 2.58% or 25,747 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.24% or 5,335 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 7,785 are owned by Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs. 6,693 were reported by Df Dent Company. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 15,197 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.63% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,964 shares to 14,951 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 32,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,266 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for 3M Shareholders? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.