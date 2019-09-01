Blackrock Has Lowered Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holding as Shares Rose; Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Its Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stake by $782,300; Stock Price Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 514,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.59M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 199,906 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 31,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 271,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 239,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Llc reported 38,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 44,855 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 13,200 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 32,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,409 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 181,702 shares. Citigroup holds 9,078 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 96,320 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 103,995 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 94,836 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc owns 13,010 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 866,915 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 53,843 shares. 166,450 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Ltd Llc.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) by 22,048 shares to 282,762 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 276,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,053 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 29,022 shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $167.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 96,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).