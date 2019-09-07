Blackrock Has Lowered Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $526.00 Million; Stock Price Declined; Private Bank & Trust Co Position in American International Group (AIG) Lifted as Share Price Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 30.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 13.13 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.68 million, down from 44.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 247,640 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 3.44M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Abrams Capital Limited Partnership holds 12.5% or 25.00M shares. Reilly Finance Limited Liability Co invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 75,770 shares. Moreover, Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs has 51.73% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 22.17M shares. Cohen Steers has 500,670 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 123 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management has 171,577 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 106,774 shares. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 112,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 10,676 shares to 803,041 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 36,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $492.32M for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares to 31,084 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,512 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.