Blackrock Has Lifted Zynga (ZNGA) Stake; Sysco (SYY) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. See Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) latest ratings:

Blackrock Inc increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 708,261 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Blackrock Inc holds 67.30 million shares with $358.70 million value, up from 66.59 million last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.66B valuation. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 25.81M shares traded or 35.63% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wheatland Advisors holds 15,807 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate Inc reported 6,000 shares stake. 319 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.11% or 180,334 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 19,743 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,400 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancshares has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 11,552 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 27,975 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,734 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 263,487 are held by Sei Invests Communications. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 162,761 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rowland Counsel Adv holds 94,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Chemung Canal Tru owns 3,807 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $34.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 7.31M shares traded or 213.55% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8.2500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $5.75 target. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $800 target.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Sees Upside In Zynga Beyond Video Game Company’s Lifted Guidance – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zynga, Sandstorm, Digital Turbine, New York Mortgage Trust and ADT – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga +1.3% as revenues, bookings show strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.