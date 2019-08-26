Blackrock Has Lifted Marcus (MCS) Position by $6.10 Million; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holding by $407,696 as Share Price Declined

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 152,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.71M, up from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 54,430 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 283,919 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 148,694 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 35,410 shares. Pnc Fin Ser reported 2,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Shell Asset Management reported 19,694 shares. Invesco Limited reported 556,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 7,392 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 99,300 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 7,107 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr accumulated 49,484 shares. 30,239 are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 3,732 shares. Axa accumulated 80,916 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 307,844 shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

