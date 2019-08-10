Blackrock Has Lifted Holding in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $16.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 368,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.42 million, up from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 229,704 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 53,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 88,000 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 843,950 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 208,333 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 591,918 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 123 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 24,000 shares or 0% of the stock. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,570 shares. Baker Bros Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 9,298 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 7,260 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Geller Advsr Limited Company reported 18,750 shares. Qvt Fincl LP has 190,977 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 524,645 shares to 10.48M shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP) by 121,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,540 shares. Fosun International invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% or 20,456 shares. Edmp Inc stated it has 2.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 31,955 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,840 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 99,443 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested 1.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 283,510 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 79,565 shares. Interocean Lc holds 2.35% or 242,626 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt stated it has 33,819 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has 175,406 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Biondo Inv Limited stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

