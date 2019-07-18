Blackrock Has Increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake By $3.82 Million; Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake

Blackrock Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 294,075 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock rose 1.76%. The Blackrock Inc holds 8.63 million shares with $113.74M value, up from 8.34 million last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 59,785 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 30 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Laffer Investments holds 3,110 shares with $398.08M value, down from 3,140 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $52.26B valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.71. About 1.89M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $563,557 activity. 154 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $2,004 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. 38 shares valued at $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. 18,555 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003 worth of stock.

Blackrock Inc decreased Earthstone Energy Inc stake by 43,554 shares to 996,912 valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 77,895 shares and now owns 2.81 million shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 9.29 million shares. 5,000 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Rhumbline Advisers reported 138,890 shares stake. Millennium Lc reported 93,999 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 140,083 shares. D E Shaw & Com has 11,566 shares. 36,051 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Cornerstone reported 1.55% stake. Citigroup Inc owns 71,769 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 854 shares. 1.33 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 60,379 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 555,084 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Co holds 0.04% or 19,011 shares. 130 were reported by North Star Inv Mngmt. Redwood Investments holds 0.59% or 63,314 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 1.55 million shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 15,864 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 1,776 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 185,640 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Three Peaks Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16% or 30,874 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 2,209 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 145,655 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 60,040 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 28.67 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio.

Laffer Investments increased Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stake by 1,539 shares to 15,798 valued at $566.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya stake by 49 shares and now owns 2,943 shares. Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of stock was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.