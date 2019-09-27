Blackrock Has Increased Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake by $8.67 Million as Share Value Rose; Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Raised Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25 million, up from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 660,519 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 188,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 5.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.94 million, up from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 218,910 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. 14.98 million Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares with value of $318.28 million were sold by Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc..