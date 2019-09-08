Blackrock Has Decreased Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $169.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bartlett & Co Position in Intel (INTC) Lowered by $596,939

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 11,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 691,868 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, down from 703,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 20.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 billion, down from 21.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 27,149 shares to 441,220 shares, valued at $23.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 33,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 151,122 shares to 5.12M shares, valued at $193.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 421,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48 million for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.