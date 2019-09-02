Blackrock Has Boosted Abb LTD (ABB) Stake By $3.86 Million; Emrise Has 1.41 Sentiment

Emrise Corp (ERI) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 106 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 75 sold and reduced their stock positions in Emrise Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 62.40 million shares, down from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Emrise Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 65 New Position: 41.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 605,042 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility located in downtown Reno, Nevada; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino connected via an enclosed skywalk to Eldorado Reno and Circus Reno; and Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex connected via a skywalk to Eldorado Reno and Silver Legacy. It has a 31.8 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino located on the Red River in Shreveport, Louisiana; and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 354-room hotel, casino, and entertainment facility and live thoroughbred horse racing located on the Ohio River at the northern tip of West VirginiaÂ’s northwestern panhandle.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.52M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 37.7% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 2.53 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highline Capital Management L.P. has 4.76% invested in the company for 1.62 million shares. The New York-based Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 3.73% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 133,405 shares.

