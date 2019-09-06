BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) Trades at $14.42 After Triangle; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Arqule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arqule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -15.59% below currents $9.11 stock price. Arqule had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. See ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) latest ratings:

11/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ARQL, S, ANTM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule: Still Has Room To Run In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Holding ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares While The Price Zoomed 346% Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 5.61 million shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly