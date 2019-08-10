BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) At $14.38 Forms Top; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted By $535,788 Its Capitol Federal Financial (DLTR) Holding

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) formed multiple top with $14.96 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.38 share price. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) has $79.90 million valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 1,288 shares traded. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Capitol Federal Financial Inc (DLTR) stake by 122.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 44,649 shares as Capitol Federal Financial Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 81,234 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 36,585 last quarter. Capitol Federal Financial Inc now has $21.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 28,263 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Lc reported 450,000 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Manhattan holds 700 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 150 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.03% or 6,750 shares. 818,447 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 3,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). World Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,595 shares. Aimz Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Creative Planning owns 8,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 8,370 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability accumulated 39,490 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 24,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares with value of $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Water Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) stake by 17,671 shares to 3,536 valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bluebird Bio Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 54,927 shares and now owns 13,056 shares. Cbs Corp Class B (NYSE:GLW) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.50, from 3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 791,583 shares or 7.47% more from 736,588 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr L P owns 0% invested in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) for 39,456 shares. 96,311 were accumulated by Karpus Inc. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 20,900 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 115,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 52,519 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,650 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) or 16,668 shares. North Star Invest Management has invested 0.02% in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO). Morgan Stanley holds 24,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO). The Us-based Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 14,158 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0% or 817 shares.