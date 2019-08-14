Blackrock Decreased Superior Inds Intl (Put) (SUP) Stake By $11.35 Million; CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (CKISF) Sellers Decreased By 0.28% Their Shorts

CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:CKISF) had a decrease of 0.28% in short interest. CKISF’s SI was 1.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.28% from 1.86 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 9251 days are for CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:CKISF)’s short sellers to cover CKISF’s short positions. It closed at $8.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc decreased Superior Inds Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:SUP) stake by 99.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 3.78M shares as Superior Inds Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:SUP)’s stock declined 46.78%. The Blackrock Inc holds 10,000 shares with $35,000 value, down from 3.79 million last quarter. Superior Inds Intl Inc (Put) now has $65.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.1228 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6072. About 118,697 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Capex $95M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 15/03/2018 Superior Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $65.48 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Blackrock Inc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 488,523 shares to 26.35M valued at $585.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) stake by 340,272 shares and now owns 4.58M shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,049 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 17,568 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Gradient Invests Llc has 915 shares. 655 are owned by Ls Advisors Limited Com. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 12,666 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 212,951 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 639,128 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,720 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 43,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 9,047 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Dimensional Fund L P reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $87,400 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J, worth $87,400 on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Industries Int`l (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Industries Int`l has $15 highest and $11 lowest target. $13’s average target is 398.62% above currents $2.6072 stock price. Superior Industries Int`l had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital.