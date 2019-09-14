Blackrock Decreased Stake in Bruker (BRKR) by $1.19 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Increases Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 24,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 5.21 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.06 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 523,790 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 07/05/2018 – Bruker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.07M, up from 852,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 586,942 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 49,482 shares to 12.51M shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) by 404,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $58.77M for 28.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings.

