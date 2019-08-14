Blackrock Cut Pg&E (PCG) Holding By $526.00 Million; Shorts at Curis (CRIS) Lowered By 4.49%

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) had a decrease of 4.49% in short interest. CRIS’s SI was 453,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.49% from 474,600 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s short sellers to cover CRIS’s short positions. The SI to Curis Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 56,627 shares traded. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has risen 36.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CRIS News: 03/05/2018 – Curis 1Q Loss $10.7M; 22/03/2018 – CURIS SAYS ON MARCH 21, JAMES DENTZER BECAME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Curis, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – CURIS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CURIS’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $48.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Curis 4Q Loss $8.03M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRIS); 31/05/2018 – Curis Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Fimepinostat (CUDC-907) Development in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diff; 24/05/2018 – Curis Appoints Robert Martell as Head of Research and Development; 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/03/2018 Curis 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Blackrock Inc decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 70.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 30.94 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Blackrock Inc holds 13.13M shares with $233.68M value, down from 44.07 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $8.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 2.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.09 million. The firm develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis.

More notable recent Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Curis, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRIS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 83% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Electron Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 1.27 million shares. 683 Lc holds 2.59 million shares. First LP has 598,276 shares. 856,140 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company invested in 31,491 shares. Stonehill Cap Mgmt Lc owns 6.54 million shares or 35.07% of their US portfolio. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 956,798 shares. 204 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.82 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Silver Point Limited Partnership has 33.7% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.20 million shares.

Blackrock Inc increased Regenxbio Inc stake by 54,253 shares to 4.88 million valued at $279.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rubius Therapeutics Inc stake by 233,545 shares and now owns 2.66 million shares. Acm Research Inc was raised too.