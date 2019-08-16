Blackrock Cut Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake; Pope Resources – Limited Partnership (POPE) Sellers Increased By 7.14% Their Shorts

Pope Resources – Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) had an increase of 7.14% in short interest. POPE’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.14% from 1,400 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Pope Resources – Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE)’s short sellers to cover POPE’s short positions. The SI to Pope Resources – Limited Partnership’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 539 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution

Blackrock Inc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 471,350 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Blackrock Inc holds 11.34 million shares with $282.70 million value, down from 11.82 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 549,698 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc increased Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 42,587 shares to 1.09M valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Welltower Inc stake by 1.41 million shares and now owns 39.92M shares. Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $29.88’s average target is 13.18% above currents $26.4 stock price. Liberty Global had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pope caps reform of Vatican bank with new statutes – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pope Resources Announces $12.0 Million Sale From Harbor Hill Project – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pope Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cuban Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leading political figure, dead at 82 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.