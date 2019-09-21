Blackrock Cut Its Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $40.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Stake in National Health Invs (NHI) Increased by $881,400

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 165.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The hedge fund held 18,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 6,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 529,671 shares traded or 155.20% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 170,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 15.93M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79B, down from 16.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,200 shares to 4,726 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 32,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,915 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Camarda Financial Advisors holds 14 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Pettee Invsts owns 13,465 shares. Citigroup reported 35,627 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 494 shares. Charles Schwab owns 304,092 shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 13,350 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 34,067 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt reported 123,579 shares. 320,004 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Ameriprise Inc reported 4,299 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company accumulated 60,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39 million for 22.61 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.