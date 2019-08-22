Blackrock Cut By $637,410 Its First Financial Northwest In (FFNW) Stake; RLJ Lodging Trust Has 1.15 Sentiment

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 91 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 79 cut down and sold their stock positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 156.90 million shares, down from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 26.

Blackrock Inc decreased First Financial Northwest In (FFNW) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 42,494 shares as First Financial Northwest In (FFNW)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Blackrock Inc holds 867,665 shares with $13.67 million value, down from 910,159 last quarter. First Financial Northwest In now has $145.10M valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 46 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FFNW shares while 20 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.32 million shares or 4.49% less from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc has 649,600 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) or 279 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co invested in 1,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). 28,276 were reported by Eidelman Virant Capital. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). 12,604 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Lsv Asset reported 41,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co has 736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And has 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 300 shares. State Street has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Blackrock Inc increased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 707,543 shares to 29.64 million valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 16,722 shares and now owns 3.74 million shares. Innovative Indl Pptys Inc was raised too.

More notable recent First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.62M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $361,570 activity. $97,659 worth of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was bought by PADRICK KEVIN D on Thursday, May 30.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust for 80,836 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 1.61 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.63% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RLJ Lodging completes sale of 18 hotels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 107,714 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD