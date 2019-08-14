Blackrock Continues to Hold Position in Cooper Cos (COO); Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $129.79 Million; Market Value Rose

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 51,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 3.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $335.1. About 43,510 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 822,392 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 16,419 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.95% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tenor Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 56,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,345 were reported by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 616,506 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 455,620 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corp reported 4.92 million shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 19,457 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Communications Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,857 shares. 306,163 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 3,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Ltd holds 2,440 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 388,347 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $140.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 816,428 shares to 20.13M shares, valued at $201.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 192,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.30M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

