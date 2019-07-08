Blackrock Common (BLK) Holding Held by Country Trust Bank; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Jennison Associates Has Lifted by $242.07 Million Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.70 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 billion, up from 17.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 2.49 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Common (BLK) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,455 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, up from 86,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $474.99. About 151,858 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corp Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder warns on complacency over Chinese tech; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES 15% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $2.88 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Correction to the BlackRock Startup Story

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial holds 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 952 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 28 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% or 753 shares. Assetmark accumulated 184 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Invest has invested 1.24% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 81,659 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 3,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 2,505 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc stated it has 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Kwmg Limited Co holds 0% or 30 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 345,018 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 455,323 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim &. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.96% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 7,816 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. Common (NYSE:XOM) by 40,603 shares to 213,475 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Common (NYSE:KMI) by 50,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 961,773 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blackstone Gso Senior Loan (SRLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 299,119 shares. Bartlett And Llc reported 369,991 shares stake. Melvin Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd stated it has 124,587 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 13,257 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 199,836 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,704 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company owns 13,048 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.01% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Company reported 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Campbell Newman Asset Management accumulated 38,031 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Ltd owns 9,157 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has 457,855 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 24,631 shares. 176,059 are owned by Granite Invest Partners Ltd Llc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 118,532 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 78,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,671 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).