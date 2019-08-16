Blackrock Com (BLK) Position Maintained by Kempen Capital Management; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Raised Position

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 11,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 7,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 513,093 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports $55 Billion in Long-Term Net Inflows; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock and Innergex Complete 200-Megawatt Texas Wind Farm; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Income $1.38 Billion; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 26/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS HOLDING IN TELENET TO 4.97% AS OF MARCH 7

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 2.63M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 20,230 shares. Asset Management reported 28,807 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 678,797 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 587,436 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 300,995 shares. Nomura holds 177,063 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 147,600 shares. Secor Lp has 34,712 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.09% or 18,064 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Sivik Global Health Limited Co stated it has 80,000 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 254 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.74% or 819,965 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 42.27 million shares. Cordasco Network, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,400 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,797 shares to 24,006 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 878,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Corp owns 16,114 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dupont Management holds 20,030 shares. Pension Ser owns 124,317 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 6,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co has 356 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,861 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 15,556 shares. Covington Inv Advisors owns 10,622 shares. Davis Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 150,000 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Washington-based Palouse Cap Mngmt has invested 2.27% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Somerset Co owns 3,678 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.